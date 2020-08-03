A Durand man was fined $831 for leaving the scene of a crash on South Hastings Way.
John J. Northrop, 33, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of hit and run attended vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to a vehicle crash Dec. 14 at Hogeboom Avenue and South Hastings Way.
The officer found a disabled blue Ford Focus that had heavy rear end damage.
The driver said she was northbound on Hastings Way when her car broke down. She put on her flashers.
Soon after, a second vehicle rear ended the Focus and pushed it onto the median.
At the next intersection, police found a black Ford Escape with its flashers on. The Escape had heavy front end damage.
The Escape was unoccupied.
Police found the driver, Northrop, who fled the scene because he didn't have a driver's license.