One of three people accused of exposing three young children to methamphetamine will spend six years on probation.
Dale A. Stevens Jr., 40, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to six felonies: three counts of bail jumping, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and one count of neglecting a child.
Judge Emily Long fined Stevens $3,108.
As conditions of probation, Stevens must maintain absolute sobriety, complete treatment court, take parenting classes and comply with conditions set by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
Co-defendant Leah A. Kramer of Eau Claire was previously sentenced.
Co-defendant Amanda L. Hayes, 32, of Eau Claire, returns to court this week.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police and a social worker went to the trio’s former Fountain Street residence Oct. 2, 2018, concerning the welfare of three children who lived there.
Hays and Stevens lived there with their 6- and 7-year-old children. Kramer lived there with her 5-year-old child.
Food remnants were all over the carpet of the living room, and the kitchen counters were cluttered with dirty dishes. Flies were also present.
Two unopened backpacks inside the residence contained drug paraphernalia.
Some of the paraphernalia contained methamphetamine residue.
Kramer consented to a urine test, which was positive for methamphetamine.
Hair follicle tests taken of all three children tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.