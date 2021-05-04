EAU CLAIRE — The state-funded ATV/UTV trails and routes in Eau Claire County will open for the year on Friday.
The county's roughly 20 miles of ATV/UTV trails generally open around May 15, but the date is based on conditions, said Josh Pedersen, parks and forest director.
"We've been through the trails and they are all in good shape and the signs are up, so we decided to open them up," Pedersen said. "Those are things we usually do to make sure they are safe for people."
The trail opening date will coincide with the opening of Clark County's trails, some of which connect to the Eau Claire County trails.
Most of Eau Claire County's trails are in county forest land east of Augusta, Pedersen said.
A map of county trails is available on the county website at co.eau-claire.wi.us/home by clicking on Land/Parks/Road, Parks & Forest and Recreational Trails.
More information on the trails is available from the Parks & Forest Department at 715-839-4783.