The Republican Party of Eau Claire County recently named a new chairman, Scott Bolstad of Eau Claire.
Bolstad was elected by a unanimous vote of the county party's executive committee. He assumed the duties of the volunteer role on Monday.
Bolstad, who has been a member of the county party since 2011, succeeds Cyndi Burton in the role.
“I am looking forward to this new opportunity and challenge,” he said in a news release. “I hope to continue to help grow the conservative movement in Eau Claire County.”