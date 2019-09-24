Telemedicine and the health care benefits of improving broadband access will be discussed during a luncheon Thursday in Eau Claire.
The event, titled Enhancing Telemedicine through Better Broadband, runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Holiday Inn South, 4751 Owen Ayres Court.
Panelists include: Pamela Guthman, rural health nursing leader at UW-Eau Claire; state Rep. Romaine Quinn, R-Barron; Dr. Dave Blair, northwest Wisconsin regional medical information officer, Mayo Clinic Health System; and Scott Hoffmann, chief executive officer of WIN Technology and a member of the executive committee of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.
The state Public Service Commission estimates that inadequate internet access is a problem for 20 percent of Wisconsin residents, which hinders the use of telemedicine — the ability to see a health care professional online — by hospitals and health systems.
The free luncheon is organized by WisPolitics.com and sponsored by Heath Tradition. Attendees must pre-register by going to HealthTradition.com/EC092619.