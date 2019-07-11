Eau Claire food bank Feed My People has been awarded a $300,000 grant from the Minnesota-based Otto Bremer Trust.
The grant will fund capital and general operations support to improve and expand a regional food bank, according to a Thursday news release from the trust.
The group awarded over $10 million in 137 grants to western Wisconsin organizations in its most recent grant cycle.
Other Chippewa Valley groups to receive funds are:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin in Eau Claire: $85,000 for general operations to support one-to-one mentoring for at-risk youth.
- Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association: $40,000 to support culturally competent education and services to Hmong victims of domestic or sexual violence and additional crimes to Chippewa and Dunn counties.
- Junior Achievement of Wisconsin in Eau Claire: $25,000 for general operations to provide financial literacy, career exploration and key economic education opportunities for youth in northwestern Wisconsin rural communities.
- The Bridge to Hope in Menomonie: $100,000 for general operations and capital support to serve victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking.
- Positive Alternatives in Menomonie: $80,000 for capital support to expand treatment options to support youth with mental health and substance abuse needs.
The trust also awarded grants to organizations in La Crosse, Ashland, Rice Lake, Washburn, the village of Siren and Duluth, Minn.
“Our commitment to organizations in the region is reflected in the breadth and depth of investments OBT made in this grantmaking cycle,” said Daniel Reardon, Otto Bremer Trust co-CEO and trustee.