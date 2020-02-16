The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s Dabble Box maker space is excited to announce its first “Dabbler in Residence,” art journalist Susan Walsh.
In 2012, Walsh discovered the world of visual journaling through Pinterest and YouTube. Intrigued by the practice, she began her first art journal in April of 2013 using supplies on hand and recycled items. The public is invited to visit the Dabble Box this March during “in-studio” hours to watch her work and to learn about art journaling. She will also be sharing her knowledge and talent at three hands-on sessions of her workshop “Start with Art.” Visit ecpubliclibrary.info/dabbler for details.
Walsh, of Eau Claire, works part time in the office of Mayo Clinic Health System–Home Health & Hospice. Drawing, painting, crafting, and creating have always played a big part in her life: from being taught to draw as a young girl by her older sisters, to being an art club member and mural creator in high school, and studying art at UW–Eau Claire. Walsh was selected from a pool of dabbler in residence applicants by local artists, members of the library’s Visual Arts Committee, and library staff. The jurors were drawn to the DIY nature of her work and by the opportunity for library customers to learn how to journal in a creative way using recycled materials.
"My art time feeds my soul, grounds my worries, and clears my head,” says Walsh. “Art journaling encourages life reflection and increases self-awareness. As you journal, you create an excellent chronicle of your life, helping to define goals and progress as well as increasing self-perception and encouraging a healthy expression of hopes and dreams."
The Dabbler in Residence program is supported by the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Endowment Fund.
For information visit Information & Reference at the library, call 715-839-5004 or email the library at librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us. To learn more about library programs, check the library website at ecpubliclibrary.info.