An Eau Claire man was apprehended Tuesday afternoon after a nearly four-hour manhunt that began after he allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a Taylor County landowner.
Randolph L. Vestal, 33, was taken into custody at about 2:24 p.m. when he exited a wooded area after actively attempting to elude law enforcement officers, Taylor County Sheriff Larry Woebbeking said in a news release.
Before Vestal's apprehension, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office had issued news releases about the search and warned the public not to approach Vestal because he was considered armed and dangerous.
The incident began when an unknown subject, later identified as Vestal, was found in or near a residence at N1307 Highway 73 near Lublin and allegedly pointed the gun at the landowner before leaving on foot. The releases indicated the subject appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Gilman Police and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted in the search, which resulted in no immediate reports of injuries to Vestal or law enforcement officers, Woebbeking said. The incident remains under investigation.