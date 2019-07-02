An Eau Claire man was arrested Monday night for seventh-offense intoxicated driving.
Eau Claire County sheriff's deputies responded at about 9:36 p.m. Monday to a report of a male passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the 3000 block of London Road in the town of Washington, according to an Eau Claire County sheriff's office news release.
Deputies saw Randy Promer, 47, drive on London Road, enter a parking lot and hit a curb as he pulled into a parking stall, according to the sheriff's office.
The deputies found Promer impaired and arrested him for operating under the influence. Promer was booked into the Eau Claire County Jail for seventh-offense OWI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation hold.