EAU CLAIRE – Police announced Monday an Eau Claire man faces serious charges after a Thanksgiving Day stabbing.
Kelly Weiberg, 51, is charged with aggravated battery and second degree recklessly endangering safety. He is currently being held in the Eau Claire County Jail.
Police responded to the 600 block of Franklin Street shortly after 1 a.m. Thanksgiving Day after a caller reported a stabbing. When officers arrived, two people were in a back yard, and one person was covered in blood near an unresponsive man on the ground.
Officers used a chest seal to keep the victim from drawing air into his chest and provided critical aid. The witness told them Weiberg, who was inside the home, had stabbed the victim.
Weiberg came outside when officers ordered him to do so, but refused to show his hands or comply with orders to surrender. Officers used a less-lethal “foam sponge round” to gain time to place Weiberg in custody.
Monday’s statement said Weiberg had gotten into a fight with the victim, which resulted in facial injuries to Weiberg. He stabbed the man in response.
The stabbing victim’s condition was not immediately available.