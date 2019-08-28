A 61-year-old Eau Claire man is accused of having hundreds of images of child pornography on his home computer.
Robert P. Lowy, 3454 Sharon Drive, faces five felony counts of child pornography possession, each carrying a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison if he's found guilty.
According to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court:
An alert from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reached the Eau Claire Police Department on March 25, tying an image of child pornography to an Internet address in the city.
After getting a subpoena seeking subscriber information for that address, service provider Charter Spectrum identified the Lowy residence.
A police detective met with Lowy on Aug. 14 at his home, showing him the redacted image, which he said he did not recognize. Lowy gave permission for officers to take his computer hard drives. An examination of them uncovered 276 images of child pornography and 945 images deemed child erotica or where it was difficult to determine the age of the person in the photo.