Eau Claire school district schools will close four hours early today, preparing for an anticipated snowstorm tonight.
The district is canceling all after-school activities, including those held off-campus.
The Eau Claire Virtual School and community learning experiences will also close this afternoon, but online access will still be available.
The Eau Claire area may see snow accumulation of 6 to 8 inches this afternoon and night, according to the National Weather Service. A new round of snow is also predicted to hit the area before 1 p.m. Saturday.