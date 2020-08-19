EAU CLAIRE ̶ A federal grand jury indicted an Eau Claire woman on Wednesday on gun and drug charges.
The indictment against Diana Xiong, 31, was one of five announced Wednesday evening by the office of U.S. Attorney Scott Blader. According to the announcement, Xiong faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine. The charges are linked to actions prosecutors say took place in May and June.
The charges carry the potential for as much as 50 years in federal prison. The firearms charge carries up to 10 years, while the meth charges carry 20 years apiece. Federal, state and local authorities were all involved in the investigation.