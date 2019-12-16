An Eau Claire woman will spend one year in prison for violating conditions of her probation stemming from a 2018 felony conviction.
Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless ordered Lacey J. Stone, 28, 532 Starr Ave., to spend two years on extended supervision following her release from prison.
Stone was fined $618. As conditions of supervision, she must maintain absolute sobriety, undergo any programming or treatment recommended by her agent, and commit no acts or threats of violence.
Stone was originally sentenced in November 2018 to three years of probation and one day in jail for attempted aggravated battery.
According to court records, Stone violated terms of her probation by making threatening statements to her mother and breaking her mother's television, resisting arrest, using amphetamines not prescribed to her, and assaulting staff members at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.