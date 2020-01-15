A River Falls resident and Eau Claire businessman is running as a Republican this fall for the 3rd District Congressional seat held by Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse.
John Garske owns Garske's Veteran Services, which helps veterans make the transition from military service back to civilian life.
Garske grew up in St. Paul and attended high school there before joining the Army. He served for 20 years and retired as a chief helicopter pilot.
After retiring from military service in 2002, he bought a home in Hudson.
In 2009, Garske graduated from UW-Stout in Menomonie with a master's degree in vocational rehabilitation and counseling.
He and his wife Galina now live in River Falls with their son.
Garske calls himself a conservative who will protect the Second Amendment and the Constitution.
Garske said he will work to reduce government spending, lower the cost of medication, and ensure health benefits will not be taken away.