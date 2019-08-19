An Eau Claire fundraising company with offices on the city's northwest side is facing citations from the U.S. Department of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 (OSHA) violations.
Choice Products USA faces over $780,000 in penalties from the violations, according to Department of Labor documents.
The inspection happened at a site at W2628 State Rd. 37, Eau Claire, according to the Department of Labor.
OSHA cited Choice Products USA for five "egregious willful violations" for not implementing and training employees on lockout/tagout procedures to prevent contact with machine operating parts during service and maintenance, according to DOL documents.
The employer did not inspect equipment yearly for lockout procedures, including a dough mixer, conveyor and package wrapper.
Inspectors found the company did not install machine guarding or comply with forklift regulations, according to DOL documents.
The total proposed penalties are $782,526.
Choice Products was cited for exposing its employees to similar hazards after an October 2016 inspection.
"The company managers developed comprehensive lockout/tagout procedures following the 2016 inspection but failed to implement their own safety program," said William Donovan, OSHA acting regional administrator, in a statement.
Choice Products has 15 business days to comply, request a conference with OSHA's area director or contest the citations, according to a DOL press release.