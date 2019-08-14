An Eau Claire couple is accused of exposing their 9-month-old child to methamphetamine.
Ivan D. Beck, 37, and Michelle L. Bowman, 36, both of 831 E. Grand Ave., are each charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of neglecting a child.
A $500 signature bond was set for both Beck and Bowman. As conditions of bond, the couple must maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with the child unless approved by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
Beck and Bowman return to court Sept. 26.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police and a social worker met with Beck and Bowman at their residence Aug. 2 regarding a report they were using methamphetamine in front of their child.
The couple consented to a urinalysis for themselves and a hair follicle test for the child.
The urine tests for the couple were positive for methamphetamine. The child’s hair follicle test was positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
Bowman admitted she used methamphetamine on Aug. 2 by spiking her drink with the drug. Beck tested positive, she said, because he drank out of the same glass.
The couple denied using methamphetamine inside their residence.
If convicted, Beck and Bowman could each be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.