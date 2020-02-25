An Eau Claire couple is accused of exposing their child to cocaine.
Lilyanna J. DeWilde, 28, and Jesse M. Handris, 30, both of 501 E. Lexington Blvd., were each charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of neglecting a child.
The couple was released on $500 signature bonds, which prohibits them from drinking alcohol, entering taverns or having contact with their child unless approved by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
According to the criminal complaint:
A police officer and social worker went to the couple's residence Feb. 7 over concerns for their 4-year-old child.
Both admitted to recent drug use, including marijuana and cocaine. DeWilde also admitted to using heroin.
Both DeWilde and Handris said they were seeking treatment for their addictions.
The couple denied using any illegal drugs in the residence and around their child, other than smoking marijuana in the basement.
A hair follicle test for the child tested positive for the presence of cocaine.
If convicted, DeWilde and Handris could each be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.