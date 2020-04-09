An Eau Claire couple is accused of exposing the woman's two young children to illegal drugs.
Michelle L. Nolan, 29, and Brandon P. Price, 29, both of 3239 Seventh St., were charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with two counts and one count, respectively, of neglecting a child.
According to the criminal complaint:
Authorities investigated Price for potentially dealing heroin in January and February.
Authorities obtained hair follicle samples in February from Nolan's 2- and 6-year-old children.
The younger child was in a vehicle with Price and Nolan during a heroin transaction. The older child was dropped off at school just prior to the heroin transaction.
Both children tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
The younger child also tested positive for the presence of amphetamine.