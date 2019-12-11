An Eau Claire couple is accused of exposing their young child to various drugs.
Kyle J. Smith, 32, and Samantha L. Welsh, 22, both of 1823 Ruby Lane, were charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of neglecting a child.
A $2,500 signature bond was set for Welsh, which requires her to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with the child unless approved by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services. She returns to court Jan. 21.
Smith is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Jan. 8.
According to the criminal complaint:
Social workers received information in November that Welsh is using heroin and is traveling to Minnesota to get drugs and bring them back to Eau Claire to sell.
Smith and Welsh are the parents of a 10-month-old child.
During a Nov. 20 interview with police, Welsh said she and Smith have been using methamphetamine and heroin for the past two to three months.
Welsh said she and Smith would alternate who would use drugs so one of them could watch the child. On a few occasions, she said, they both used drugs while caring for the child.
A hair follicle test of the child was positive for the presence of methamphetamine, morphine and heroin.