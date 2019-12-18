An Eau Claire couple is accused of leaving their 3-year-old child home alone.
Cristina B. Hernandez Villarreal, 28, and Kanlaya Lo, 35, both of 5714 Christopher Drive, were each charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with three counts of neglecting a child.
A $1,500 signature bond was set for Hernandez Villarreal, which prohibits her from having contact with her children unless approved by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services. She returns to court Jan. 28.
Lo is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Jan. 16.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were notified Monday that the couple's 3-year-old child was home alone.
Officers went to the residence and the child answered the door naked.
An officer followed the child to a bedroom, pulled a clean diaper from a box, pointed to his pants, and asked to be changed.
Hernandez Villarreal told police she thought Lo had hired a sitter to watch the child.
Lo told police he never told Hernandez Villarreal of a sitter. He said Hernandez Villarreal would always be at the residence shortly after he left for work.