The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has revised its list of COVID-19 expectations, citing "a dramatic and dangerous increase of COVID-19 spread in our community," it announced Friday.
The expectations include:
- People should stay home as much as possible.
- People should avoid gatherings of any size outside their immediate family and household.
- People should keep six feet of distance and wear a cloth face covering when they're in public spaces.
- Businesses should reduce occupancy to 50% and keep six feet between households in public spaces and businesses.
- Businesses should avoid meeting in person as much as possible.
- Gatherings should be fewer than 10 people, not including people who live in the same household.
People attending gatherings or businesses that offer one-on-one services should follow additional guidelines, the health department said, posted at www.covid19eauclaire.org.
People with questions or concerns can call the health department's COVID-19 hotline, 715-831-7425, the department said.