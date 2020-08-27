EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man attempted to take the keys of the car of two women at Half Moon Beach, police say.
James Robinson, 43, 678 Wisconsin St., was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of attempted theft from person and bail jumping.
A $1,000 signature bond was set for Robinson, which prohibits him from having contact with the women. Robinson returns to court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Half Moon Beach on Friday, Aug. 14, on a report of an attempted robbery. A woman said she and a friend were at the beach when Robinson approached them and struck up a conversation. He then left.
The woman said when she and her friend went to the parking lot, Robinson approached them in an aggressive manner.
"Alright, this is what's going to happen," Robinson said. "Put your hands behind your back and chests against the car. Give me your keys."
The woman said she and her friend felt threatened but were able to leave in their vehicle. Robinson told police he approached the women but did not intend to steal their car. He said he thought he was being followed and planned on throwing the car keys into the river.
Robinson said he backed away when he realized the women were the same two he spoke to earlier.