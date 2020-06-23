An Eau Claire man is accused of having sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.
Javier Hernandez, 46, 1119 Meridian Heights Drive, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
According to the criminal complaint:
The girl told authorities the incidents of inappropriate touching involving Hernandez began when she was 6 years old and occurred in Eau Claire and Altoona.
The most recent incident occurred in December 2018, when Hernandez touched the girl's leg and then moved up to her private area.
If convicted of the charges, Hernandez could be sentenced to up to 80 years in prison.