An Eau Claire man is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.
David J. Balistreri, 36, 711 Chippewa St., was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13.
Balistreri is free on a $1,000 signature bond. As conditions of bond, he cannot have contact with the girl or other children.
Balistreri returns to court Nov. 19 for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
The girl told authorities Balistreri had sexual contact with her Sunday in the bedroom of an Eau Claire residence.
Balistreri is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of disorderly conduct in July in Eau Claire County.