An Eau Claire man is accused of taking money for construction services and never performing the work or returning the money.
Jesse L. Reese, 37, 2308 Vine St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of theft in a business setting.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman told Eau Claire police she gave Reese $6,500 in December 2017 as a down payment for construction services to her property.
The woman said Reese never started the work, delivered materials or returned her cash advance.
Reese contacted police in June 2018 and said he intended to refund the money to the woman and had made some investment in time and materials.
Reese said the woman had changed her mind several times concerning the start date of the construction.
The woman said Reese has not returned any of the money he owes her.
If convicted, Reese could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.