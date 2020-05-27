An Eau Claire man is accused of distributing methamphetamine and heroin.
Marnell Davis, 34, was indicted Wednesday in federal court in Madison on charges of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possessing heroin with intent to distribute.
According to the federal indictment:
Davis possessed methamphetamine on March 27 and heroin and methamphetamine on April 7.
The charges against Davis are the result of an investigation by the West Central Drug Task Force, Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire County sheriff's offices, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Menomonie police departments, and the state Justice Department's Division of Criminal Investigation.