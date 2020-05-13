An Eau Claire man is accused of driving nearly 130 mph on South Hastings Way between Clairemont Avenue and Golf Road.
The posted speed limit in that area is 45 mph and the man later crashed his vehicle, police say.
Quentin M. Taylor, 20, 3622 Riverview Drive, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Taylor is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on July 27.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy noticed a vehicle pass by him on South Hastings Way at a high rate of speed at 9:22 p.m. on April 25.
The vehicle reached a top speed of 129 mph and passed four or five other vehicles.
Authorities learned the vehicle crashed in the median near the off ramp of U.S. 53 onto Golf Road.
The vehicle's three occupants, two females and Taylor, were apprehended after they were seen running across the Oakwood Mall parking lot.
A male who was with Taylor earlier in the evening said Taylor commented that "his car would give the cops a run for their money."
If convicted, Taylor could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.