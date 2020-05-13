An Eau Claire man is accused of exposing a 2-month-old baby to methamphetamine.
Tye E. Bash, 36, 1909 Goff Ave., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of neglecting a child.
A $1,000 cash bail was set for Bash, which orders him to maintain absolute sobriety and prohibits him from having contact with the child.
Bash returns to court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
Bash's girlfriend told authorities Monday that Bash frequently uses methamphetamine in their bedroom, which they share with the baby.
The woman said the baby would likely test positive for the presence of illegal drugs.
If convicted, Bash could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.