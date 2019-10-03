An Eau Claire man is accused of exposing his baby to methamphetamine.
Matthew T. Roge, 37, 608 Plum St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child.
A $1,000 signature bond was set for Roge, which prohibits him from having contact with the baby unless approved by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
Roge must also maintain absolute sobriety.
He returns to court Nov. 14.
According to the criminal complaint:
Social workers had concern that Roge was exposing his 3-month-old son to drugs.
Roge said he never used methamphetamine inside his residence and that nobody using methamphetamine had ever been inside his residence.
Methamphetamine was found during a search of Roge's garage in September.
A hair follicle test of the child was positive for the presence of methamphetamine.