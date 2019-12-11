An Eau Claire man is accused of committing 11 gas skips at Kwik Trip stores.
Jacob A. Johnson, 26, 1824 Bellinger St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with three felony counts of bail jumping and 11 misdemeanor counts of theft.
Johnson is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Dec. 19.
According to the criminal complaint:
The corporate office of Kwik Trip in July reported 11 gas drive offs that occurred in Eau Claire involving the same vehicle and suspect.
Johnson was identified as the suspect while using his mother's vehicle.
The mother told police she did not know where Johnson was living and he did not have a phone.
She said Johnson was driving her vehicle between March and the end of June.
The mother said she had received letters from Kwik Trip about the gas drive offs. She said she showed the letters to Johnson and he "just blew them off."
The 11 drive offs totaling $960 occurred between March 19 and June 19 at Kwik Trip stores on North Clairemont Avenue, MacArthur Avenue, North Town Hall Road and West Madison Street.
Johnson has three pending felony cases in Eau Claire and St. Croix counties.