An Eau Claire man is accused of impersonating a police officer by installing flashing red and blue lights on his truck.
William D.F. Lund, 34, 1611 Western Ave., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with misdemeanor counts of impersonating a police officer, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
Lund is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on May 28.
According to the criminal complaint:
A man called Altoona police at 8:50 p.m. April 26 after he was cut off by a truck in the Woodman's parking lot.
The driver of the truck activated flashing red and blue lights on his dashboard.
The man said he thought he was being pulled over by an undercover police officer.
The driver of the truck then drove by the man and swore at him.
Police identified Lund as the driver of the truck from store surveillance video.
Lund admitted he had strobe lights on his dash and he accidentally activated them when he hit his brakes at Woodman's.
Lund said he had the lights to scare children who were trespassing on an acquaintance's property. He said he had already removed them from the vehicle.