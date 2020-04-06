An Eau Claire man is accused of kicking in at least four basement-level windows at a downtown church.
Jason J. Larson, 38, 107 Randall St., was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and resisting an officer.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police were sent Sunday night to a criminal damage case at Christ Church Cathedral, 510 S. Farwell St.
A man said he rents an apartment in the basement of the church when he heard a male, later identified as Larson, trying to come through a window.
Larson demanded to be let into the church. The man said he refused and Larson became upset.
An officer arrived and made contact with Larson, who demanded to know what he did wrong.
The officer told Larson he kicked in four windows at the church.
"It should have been eight," Larson said to the officer.
Larson was free on a signature bond for a pending criminal case in Eau Claire County. As a condition of the bond, Larson was prohibited from committing new crimes.
Larson is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of three misdemeanors in December in Eau Claire County: two counts of battery and one count of possession of an illegally obtained prescription.