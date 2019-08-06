An Eau Claire man is accused of cutting himself and his girlfriend with a knife during an argument.
Austin C. Nelson, 25, 2390 Ridgeview Drive, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and intimidation of a victim, two misdemeanor counts of contact after domestic abuse arrest, and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.
A $5,000 signature bond was set for Nelson, which prohibits him from drinking alcohol, entering taverns and having contact with the woman and her family.
Nelson returns to court Sept. 19.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman called police at 5:56 p.m. Sunday to report that her boyfriend, later identified as Nelson, was beating her.
Police arrived at the apartment complex on Ridgeview Drive to find the woman visibly upset and crying.
There was a fresh cut on her left wrist and blood on her left arm.
The woman said she and Nelson were arguing about their relationship. She then told him she was ending their relationship.
The woman said Nelson then took a kitchen knife, cut his arm and threatened to kill her.
The woman said she tried to lock herself in the bathroom, but Nelson was able to get in and cut her wrist.
The woman was able to get out of the bathroom and the apartment. Nelson also left the apartment.
The woman said she was afraid of Nelson and indicated he may try to kill her.
Nelson called the woman while she was talking to the police.
Nelson told her multiple times he would kill himself if she broke up with him.
Police found Nelson at a tavern and arrested him.
Nelson denied making suicidal comments or using a knife.
Nelson appeared to be intoxicated. A breath test showed his blood alcohol content was .198, which is nearly 2½ times the legal limit for driving.
A 72-hour no-contact provision was set for Nelson, who contacted the woman the next day.
If convicted of the felony charges, Nelson could be sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.