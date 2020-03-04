An Eau Claire man is accused of mailing a controlled substance to an inmate at the Eau Claire County Jail.
Richard S. Ahler, 37, 315 Oak St., was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of delivering illegal articles to inmate.
According to the criminal complaint:
A jailer was inspecting incoming mail at the jail Feb. 14 when he noticed a card sent to an inmate that contained a stamp-like strip inside the front cover.
The strip contained the controlled substance suboxone, a medication used for treating opioid addiction.
Authorities interviewed Ahler on Monday and he admitted sending the card to the inmate.
Ahler said he got the drug from his girlfriend, who had a valid prescription for it.
Ahler admitted he and the inmate were addicts and they have used suboxone in the past.
Ahler said he and the inmate ususally use methamphetamine, but there was no easy way to send methamphetamine to the jail.
Ahler said sending the suboxone was something he could do for the inmate and not get caught.
If convicted, Ahler could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.