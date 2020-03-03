An Eau Claire man is accused of pointing an assault rifle at another man.
Taylor P. Melman, 23, 822 Fifth Ave., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of possession of a firearm silencer and misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another and disorderly conduct.
Melman is free on a $2,500 signature bond, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with the other man.
Melman returns to court April 13.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called Sunday to a residence in the 2000 block of Thomas Drive on a report of an incident with a gun.
A woman's boyfriend had come up from Texas to see her and she wanted him to leave.
The woman had called Melman to come to her residence to make sure her boyfriend left.
Melman admitted to bringing a gun and a bullet proof vest. Police noted Melman smelled of intoxicants.
The boyfriend said Melman encountered him outside.
Melman had an AR-15 rifle, activated a laser sight on the gun and pointed it at him.
The boyfriend said he got scared and called 911.
Melman continued to threaten to shoot him and wouldn't let him walk away.