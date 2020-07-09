An Eau Claire man is accused of possessing images of child pornography.
Kevin P. McCarthy, 56, 4157 Tower Drive, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of possession of child pornography.
A warrant has been issued for McCarthy's arrest.
According to the criminal complaint:
McCarthy's wife called authorities Dec. 29 after she found several discs containing inappropriate material.
The woman said she found the discs in McCarthy's shirt pocket.
An Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy viewed the discs and one of them contained images of child pornography.
Authorities executed a search warrant at McCarthy's residence on Dec. 30.
A laptop, tablet and other computer equipment belonging to McCarthy were seized.
Authorities found a hard drive that contained hundreds of images of child pornography.
If convicted, McCarthy could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.