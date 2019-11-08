An Eau Claire man is accused of possessing hundreds of images of child pornography.
Richard A. Cundy, 34, 3222 Eldorado Blvd., was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with five felony counts of possession of child pornography.
A $5,000 signature bond was set for Cundy, which prohibits him from having unsupervised contact with children or using or possessing devices that access the internet.
Cundy returns to court Nov. 19 for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Aug. 27, the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that 26 images of child pornography were linked to Cundy's internet service account.
Police contacted Cundy on Nov. 6.
Cundy said he got his cellphone from a man named "Matt," but could not provide more information about Matt.
Cundy said Matt would look up disgusting things on this phone. When police asked if what Matt looked up was illegal, Cundy said "probably."
Police seized Cundy's phone and located hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.
If convicted of all the charges, Cundy could be sentenced to up to 75 years in prison.