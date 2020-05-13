An Eau Claire man is accused of possessing at least two images of child pornography.
Dustin J. Polus, 34, 4804 Kappus Drive, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of possession of child pornography.
Polus is free on a $2,500 signature bond, which prohibits him from internet use and intentional contact with children.
Polus returns to court Sept. 21.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that two images of child pornography were detected coming from an email address linked to Polus.
The images were of young girls.
Authorities executed a search warrant Tuesday at Polus' residence.
Polus admitted he came across these images and "something triggered" in him and he "unfortunately liked it."
Polus estimated the girls in the images were ages 6 and 10.
Authorities asked Polus if there were any more images on any other devices. Polus admitted there was a portable external hard drive sitting next to his television that officers would find "stuff" on.
Polus said all of the images would be of pre-teens.
If convicted of both charges, Polus could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.