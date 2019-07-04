An Eau Claire man is accused of possessing videos and images of child pornography.
Beau D. Morrow, 38, 2917 Winsor Drive, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with three felony counts of possession of child pornography.
A $5,000 signature bond was set for Morrow, which prohibits him from having unsupervised contact with children and using the internet except for work.
Morrow returns to court Sept. 12.
According to the criminal complaint:
Authorities received a tip in April from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an image of child pornography was linked to a Charter Communications internet account belonging to Morrow.
The explicit image was of young boys.
Authorities executed a search warrant May 30 at Morrow's residence.
Morrow told authorities he could have accidentally viewed child pornography while he was on a sexually-themed website.
Authorities confiscated Morrow's phone and three videos and 11 images of child pornography were found.
Two of the videos featured young girls.
If convicted of the charges, Morrow could be sentenced to up to 45 years in prison.