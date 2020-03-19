An Eau Claire man is accused of seeking and possessing child pornography.
Robert W. Christopher, 24, 1604 Hoover Ave., was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with three felony counts of possession of child pornography.
Christopher is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on April 3.
According to the criminal complaint:
The state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation in October received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning images of child pornography that were linked to a social media website belonging to Christopher.
Christopher met with an Eau Claire police detective Jan. 30 and said he had never viewed child pornography before.
On Feb. 3, police executed a search warrant to do a forensics examination of Christopher's cellphone.
Police found multiple web history links related to child pornography.
On Feb. 27, police executed a search warrant of a social media website. Three of the videos from Christopher's account contained child pornography.
Police also viewed chats from the website and discovered Christopher was seeking to trade pictures and videos of young girls.
If convicted of the three charges, Christopher could be sentenced to up to 45 years in prison.