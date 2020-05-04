An Eau Claire man is accused of punching and injuring his roommate.
Jason E. Reiter, 41, W3940 Mitchell Road, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
A $500 signature bond was set for Reiter, which prohibits him from having contact with his roommate.
Reiter returns to court Sept. 14.
According to the criminal complaint:
Reiter and his roommate had a verbal dispute on Sunday, and Reiter told his roommate he had to leave by the end of the month.
Reiter then demanded money his roommate owed him.
The pair then physically struggled and fell on a mattress.
Reiter got on top of his roommate and punched him.
The roommate was transported to a local hospital. He needed eight stitches to close lacerations by his left eyebrow and lip.
If convicted of the felony charge, Reiter could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.