An Eau Claire man is accused of punching and killing his girlfriend's dog.
Alexander D. Robinson, 26, 1116 Western Ave., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of mistreatment of animals.
Robinson is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Aug. 4.
According to the criminal complaint:
Robinson called his girlfriend at work on April 10 to tell her that her dog had run away.
The woman checked video surveillance at her residence, which showed Robinson punching her dog because the dog was digging a hole in the backyard.
The woman became more suspicious when Robinson began asking when the garbage will be picked up. The woman then checked her garbage container and found her dead dog inside a duffel bag.
Robinson told the woman her dog had been attacked by the throat by the neighbor's dog.
A police officer had a veterinarian examine the dead dog. The dog had no wounds consistent with being attacked by another dog.
The veterinarian said the dog had bruising to the rib cage and indicated a blow to the side would have been sufficient to cause the animal's death.