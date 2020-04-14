An Eau Claire man is accused of sending numerous unwanted texts to a woman he did not know.
The woman told police the texts caused her anxiety, especially when she was out with her children.
Randy N. Bradford, 51, 3107 W. Folsom St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of stalking.
Bradford is free on a $1,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman or her family.
Bradford returns to court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
The woman told an Eau Claire police officer Feb. 13 that she was getting countless text messages for the past three months from an unknown man.
The woman said the texts created emotional and frustrating feelings for her and caused unnecessary stress.
The man's texts kept calling the woman beautiful and sexy and asked her to send him selfies.
At one point, the woman told the man to stop sending the messages, but he continued.
The officers searched databases and applied for warrants to receive customer information from Charter Communications. The officer learned the calls were coming from Bradford.
Bradford admitted to the officer April 4 that he was sending the messages.
Bradford admitted his actions were stupid and that he was just fooling around.
"It's my fault," Bradford said. "You get bored during the day because I don't work because I'm disabled and you make dumb decisions, you know?"