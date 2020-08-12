EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man is accused by police of having sexual contact with a 5-year-old child.
Tylar J. Hofmann, 25, 906 Dorbe St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13.
Hofmann is free on a $5,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with the child, and unsupervised contact with other children. He returns to court Oct. 5.
According to the criminal complaint:
The child told police Dec. 26 that Hofmann had the child touch his private parts at an Eau Claire home. Hofmann told police Jan. 2 that he did not have sexual contact with the child.
After taking polygraph tests, Hofmann admitted to having sexual contact with the boy.
If convicted, Hofmann could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.