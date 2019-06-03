An Eau Claire man is accused of sexually assaulting a young boy.
Curtis L. Weister, 36, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child.
A $1,000 cash bail was set for Weister, who returns to court June 11 for a preliminary hearing.
As conditions of bail, Weister cannot have contact with children.
According to the criminal complaint:
A boy told police he was sexually assaulted by Weister about six years ago when he was 6 years old.
The boy said the assault occurred on one occasion at an Eau Claire residence.
A police officer spoke with Weister, who denied that he had sexual contact with the boy.
If convicted, Weister could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.