EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl over a four-year period beginning when she was 5 years old, authorities say.
Kyle W. Reilly, 32, 2922 Beverly Hills Drive, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of repeated sexual assault of a child.
Reilly is free on a $10,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with children.
Reilly returns to court Feb. 22.
According to the criminal complaint:
The girl said the sexual contact with Reilly occurred at an Eau Claire residence.
Police interviewed Reilly about the allegations on Jan. 13, and he denied ever sexually assaulting the girl.
If convicted, Reilly could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.