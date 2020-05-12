An Eau Claire man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman after she was drinking at Water Street taverns.
William P. Barr, 24, 5949 Rooney Drive, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-degree sexual assault.
Barr is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on July 29.
According to the criminal complaint:
The woman told police she was with friends on May 26, 2018, and admitted to having too much to drink.
The woman said she met Barr at a Water Street tavern.
A witness told police Barr did not appear drunk but that the woman needed help standing.
The woman agreed to walk to her residence with Barr.
The witness indicated Barr said he would take care of the woman and make sure she got home safely.
Once at her residence, the woman said Barr began to kiss her, which upset her.
The woman said she then blacked out because of her intoxication level. She said she did not remember telling Barr explicitly that she did not want to have intercourse.
The woman woke up several hours later to find Barr having sexual contact with her.
If convicted, Barr could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.