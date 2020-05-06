An Eau Claire man is accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl during a house party in February.
Louis C. Williams, 59, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of sexual assault of a child under age 16.
Williams is scheduled to make his initial court appearance today.
According to the criminal complaint:
The girl said the assault occurred during the evening hours of Feb. 2 in a bedroom at a Mappa Street residence.
The girl said she went to the residence with a friend to attend a small gathering.
The girl said she met Williams at the party, who supplied her with vodka and whiskey. She said she was feeling heavily intoxicated.
At one point, the girl said, she lay down on a bed because of her level of intoxication.
She said she then found herself alone in the room with Williams, who engaged in sexual contact with her.
A sexual assault examination of the girl was conducted Feb. 3 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Williams denied having sexual contact with any female at the residence.
DNA from the evidence was linked to Williams.
If convicted, Williams could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.