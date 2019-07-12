An Eau Claire man is accused of sexually assaulting two girls.
Dustin L. Titera, 39, 3984 Flynn Place, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with seven felonies: two counts each of repeated sexual assault of a child, child enticement and causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity, and one count of causing mental harm to a child.
Titera is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Monday.
According to the criminal complaint:
Two girls, who are now 16 and 17 years old, told police they were sexually assaulted by Titera at an Eau Claire residence when they were between the ages of 5 and 10.
Besides the sexual contact with the girls, they said Titera allowed them to watch other sexual activities.
If convicted of the charges, Titera could be sentenced to up to 132 years in prison.